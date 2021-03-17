Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as low as C$9.43. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 425,467 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUG. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.75.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Paul Mcrae acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,612.50.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

