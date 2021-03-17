Lunes Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $11,623.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunes has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.
Lunes Profile
Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.
Buying and Selling Lunes
