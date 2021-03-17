LUXCoin Price Tops $0.15 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $11,513.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.14 or 1.00251552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00400300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00294561 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00770066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3,110.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00078640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005601 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,921,792 coins and its circulating supply is 10,914,559 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

