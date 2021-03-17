LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.18

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.18 and last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 110039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $345.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

