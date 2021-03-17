Macquarie Downgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Underperform

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DISCA. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,253. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $76.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,581 shares of company stock valued at $58,742,160. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.