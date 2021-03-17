Maecenas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,848.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 219% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1,848.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 107% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00636372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

