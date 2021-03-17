Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

