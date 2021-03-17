Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 8.1%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 4,476,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,425,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.