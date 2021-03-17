MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00014289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,261 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

