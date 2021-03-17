MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $8.78

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00014872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,261 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

