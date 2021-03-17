Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 8,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $267.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Maiden by 130.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

