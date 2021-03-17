Maiden Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 567 call options.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Maiden alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,642. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.