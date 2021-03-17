Maiden Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 567 call options.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
