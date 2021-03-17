Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $345.88

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.88 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 353.20 ($4.61). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51), with a volume of 16,517 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £49.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.02.

In related news, insider John Booth purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

