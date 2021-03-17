MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of MakeMyTrip worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,284. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.