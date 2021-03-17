Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.25. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.