Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) Declares GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 435.75 ($5.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 704 ($9.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 625.35.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 167 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.