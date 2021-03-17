MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.55 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $150.00 million and $39.90 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.79 or 0.00461826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00140557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00608770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,773,615 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

