Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%.

Shares of MARA opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Marathon Patent Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

