Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 12.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Patent Group traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.18. Approximately 20,786,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 36,515,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

