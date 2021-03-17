Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $23,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,862.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40.

TRUP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. 601,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,272.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.