Mark Breitbard Sells 6,948 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

