Mark Briffa Sells 30,723 Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Stock

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of Air Partner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Shares of LON AIR opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.65. Air Partner plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.33 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock has a market cap of £43.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

