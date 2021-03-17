Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $120,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of VAC opened at $183.03 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

