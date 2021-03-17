Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

