Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 938,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.00. The company had a trading volume of 327,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day moving average of $276.41. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

