Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Up 12.5%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 575,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 339,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
