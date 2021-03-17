Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Up 12.5%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 575,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 339,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

