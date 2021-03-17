Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.04

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as high as C$13.68. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 193,792 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.04.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

