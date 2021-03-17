Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $359,175.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 498,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,385,542. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

