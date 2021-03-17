Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,468. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.15 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

