Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 4.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.13. 60,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.06. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

