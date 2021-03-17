Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 5.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. 149,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

