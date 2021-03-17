Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.44. The stock had a trading volume of 123,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,274. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72. The company has a market cap of $304.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

