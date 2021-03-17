Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000. AMETEK makes up 3.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,556 shares of company stock worth $6,265,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

NYSE AME traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. 3,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,733. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

