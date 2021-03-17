Masari (MSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,572.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $347,774.26 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.45 or 0.03222615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.80 or 0.00359610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.45 or 0.00938550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.88 or 0.00420956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00347350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00256439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.