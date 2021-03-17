MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $146,095.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.00458292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00061380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00145452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00078949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.00584658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,931,744 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.