Master Contract Token Price Down 0.4% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $585,949.65 and approximately $108,158.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.49 or 0.03078981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

