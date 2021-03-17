Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $139,743,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.15. The firm has a market cap of $377.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

