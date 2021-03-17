Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Materialise stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.