Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Materialise stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $87.40.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
