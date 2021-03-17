Matic Network (MATIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $616.67 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

MATIC is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

