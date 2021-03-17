Matryx Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Matryx token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $258,023.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 87.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matryx Token Profile

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Token Trading

