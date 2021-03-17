McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.44.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.