McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Raised by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.8% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. 6,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,893. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

