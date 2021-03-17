McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,450,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 397,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

MCD stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 128,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,367. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

