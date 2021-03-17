Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.87. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 75,502 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Mechel PAO by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

