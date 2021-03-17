Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MFCSF stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFCSF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

