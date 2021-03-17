Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Medicure stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

