Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medifast by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $251.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

