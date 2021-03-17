MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Up 6.9%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.77. 189,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 171,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

