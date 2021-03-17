Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Medpace stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $177.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

