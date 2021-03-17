Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,908. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.